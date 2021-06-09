$109.35 Million in Sales Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to announce $109.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.00 million. Orthofix Medical posted sales of $73.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year sales of $462.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.10 million to $465.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $490.10 million, with estimates ranging from $485.10 million to $495.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $801.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after buying an additional 851,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $12,155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,371,000 after buying an additional 172,290 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 42.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after buying an additional 171,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 196.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 126,839 shares in the last quarter.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

