$115.96 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will post sales of $115.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.16 million to $120.25 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $98.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $470.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.62 million to $480.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $486.48 million, with estimates ranging from $467.48 million to $505.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at $137,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,656. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

