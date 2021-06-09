$118.85 Million in Sales Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to report sales of $118.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $119.00 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $115.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $484.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $482.67 million to $487.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $543.51 million, with estimates ranging from $535.60 million to $559.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.61. 393,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,056. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.36 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after purchasing an additional 836,653 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,488 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after acquiring an additional 829,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after acquiring an additional 142,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

