12,305 Shares in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 7,005.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,840,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 24.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,400 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,776,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,637,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 87,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $12,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

NYSE AIV opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.55.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

In related news, Director Terry Considine acquired 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Miller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,310.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 411,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,095 in the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.