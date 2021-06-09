1,322 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AON by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,354,000 after acquiring an additional 189,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,660,000 after purchasing an additional 81,994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AON by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,076,000 after buying an additional 64,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,824,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $244.80 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $177.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.99.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

