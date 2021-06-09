13,400 Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth approximately $15,097,000. Sapience Investments LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after buying an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth approximately $4,087,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,275,000 after buying an additional 215,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LILA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In related news, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $548,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $85,958.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at $168,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,486 shares of company stock worth $1,730,529 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LILA opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.90. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.78.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

