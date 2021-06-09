17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.96

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 12184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

YQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts predict that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,759,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,149,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,857,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.