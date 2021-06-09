1,756 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $255.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.26. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.57 and a 1-year high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

