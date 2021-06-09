180,700 Shares in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) Purchased by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 180,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTIQU remained flat at $$10.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

