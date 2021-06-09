$186.00 Million in Sales Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce $186.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor posted sales of $157.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $751.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $748.90 million to $754.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $813.15 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $826.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.80. 610,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,340. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.39.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,567,000 after buying an additional 480,369 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,137,000 after buying an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,797,000 after buying an additional 67,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,857,000 after buying an additional 83,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $47,309,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.