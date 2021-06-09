$195.30 Million in Sales Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to post sales of $195.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.20 million. Knowles posted sales of $152.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $857.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $853.13 million to $860.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $918.97 million, with estimates ranging from $892.40 million to $933.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KN shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 417,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.