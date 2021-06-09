1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.48

Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $50.27, with a volume of 1207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get 1st Source alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $83.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

In other news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in 1st Source by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.