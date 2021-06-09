$2.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to post earnings of $2.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.34. American Tower posted earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $9.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $267.45. 31,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,877. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.94. The company has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 20,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

