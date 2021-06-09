$2.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will report $2.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $10.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $11.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CASY stock traded down $9.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.90. The company had a trading volume of 601,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $142.34 and a 52 week high of $229.18.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
