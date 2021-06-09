$2.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will report $2.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $10.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $11.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY stock traded down $9.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.90. The company had a trading volume of 601,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $142.34 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

