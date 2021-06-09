$2.80 Million in Sales Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will post sales of $2.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70 million. DermTech reported sales of $840,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $13.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.90 million to $13.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $30.47 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $41.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DermTech.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DermTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $119,453.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,593,012.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $3,479,028.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,518 shares of company stock valued at $8,906,734 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $4,152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $708,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DermTech by 785.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 120,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMTK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.83. 963,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,997. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.83. DermTech has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (DMTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.