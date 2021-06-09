22,835 Shares in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Northwest Natural as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 10.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

