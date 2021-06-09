22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Down 5%

Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.40. 40,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,092,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $762.22 million, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. As a group, analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger D. O’brien acquired 52,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $149,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,577.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Mish acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

