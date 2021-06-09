$23.40 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to post sales of $23.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.30 million and the highest is $23.50 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $18.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $88.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $90.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $89.75 million, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $91.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.26. 40,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,190. The firm has a market cap of $252.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.92. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

