$247.06 Million in Sales Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will report sales of $247.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.69 million and the lowest is $244.00 million. Yelp posted sales of $169.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $995.84 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 804,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,678. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.25 and a beta of 1.85. Yelp has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,620 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,380,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 346.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 556,118 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 431,488 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 408,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $334,779,000 after acquiring an additional 408,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

