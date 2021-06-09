2,563 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Separately, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,257,000.

Shares of BSBE opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75. Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

