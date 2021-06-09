277,419 Shares in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 277,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,959,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after buying an additional 277,100 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 580.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 94,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,977,000 after buying an additional 53,103 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.63.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

