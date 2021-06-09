2,848 Shares in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,283,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,936,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after buying an additional 168,049 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 224,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after buying an additional 128,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,985,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

WLK opened at $103.56 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

