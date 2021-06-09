$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $3.21 billion. Crown posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.85 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $13.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 15,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Crown by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.61. 1,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,015. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

