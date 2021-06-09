$300.48 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to announce sales of $300.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.95 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $235.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

B has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

Barnes Group stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.29. 187,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,336. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 41,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

