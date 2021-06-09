3,158 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Purchased by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Graco by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 55,932 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Graco news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,714. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GGG opened at $74.46 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $79.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

