3,246 Shares in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $63.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.60.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.