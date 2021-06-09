$362.27 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post sales of $362.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.60 million to $397.30 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $18.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,816.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on AMC. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

AMC Entertainment stock traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,812,160. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $542,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,966,410 shares of company stock worth $31,199,408 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after buying an additional 21,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 503,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.