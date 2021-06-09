$4.21 EPS Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.40. Nucor posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,069.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $12.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,738. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 719,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,294,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.34.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

