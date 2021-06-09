$4.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.93 and the highest is $4.77. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $2.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $17.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.80 to $18.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.07 to $19.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

ABG stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.17. 2,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,397. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $216.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,335.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

