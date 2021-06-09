$422.62 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will post sales of $422.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $439.90 million and the lowest is $399.22 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $253.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.67. 3,180,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.17.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

