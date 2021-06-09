$482.48 Million in Sales Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to report $482.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.90 million. DocuSign posted sales of $342.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,699,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $242.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.40 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $140.34 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

