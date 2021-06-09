$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to post $5.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.65 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $20.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

MAN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.8% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $9,558,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.16. The stock had a trading volume of 210,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,564. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.15. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $125.07.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

