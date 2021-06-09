$53.54 Million in Sales Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to announce $53.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.40 million and the lowest is $52.97 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $47.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $223.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $226.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $252.44 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $265.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of VCRA traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.94. 338,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,878. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.71 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $130,455.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,125.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $81,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $400,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,720 shares of company stock worth $3,039,164 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

See Also: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.