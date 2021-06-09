5,544 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Purchased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,656 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 192,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, North American Management Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 511,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,118. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $43.17.

