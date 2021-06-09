5,651 Shares in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Bought by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.50. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

