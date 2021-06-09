575,154 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 575,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,466,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fiserv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $4,746,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $27,174,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Fiserv by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 41,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 81.8% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $111.51. 235,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,489. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

