5,874 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,712,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,559,000 after acquiring an additional 126,169 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $449.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,106. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $435.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

