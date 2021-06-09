5,977 Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 119,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,564,000 after purchasing an additional 34,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.2% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $856,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 21,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $814,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,430 shares of company stock worth $9,606,250. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GO opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

