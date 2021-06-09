7,786 Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,153,000 after acquiring an additional 255,051 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,930,000 after acquiring an additional 112,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,578,000 after acquiring an additional 132,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 554,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,105,000 after acquiring an additional 83,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,611,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,640,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,795 shares of company stock worth $3,644,744. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $171.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.07. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.85 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.