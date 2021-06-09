$8.29 Billion in Sales Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to announce sales of $8.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.33 billion and the lowest is $8.26 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $7.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $33.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.14 billion to $33.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $35.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.83 billion to $36.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Travelers Companies.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded down $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $154.74. 1,099,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,017,266.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.