$801.04 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will report sales of $801.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $814.60 million and the lowest is $788.38 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $138.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 478.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. Wolfe Research raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

SAVE stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,006. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.