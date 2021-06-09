888 (LON:888) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

888 Holdings plc (LON:888)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 407.60 ($5.33). 888 shares last traded at GBX 395.40 ($5.17), with a volume of 507,836 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on 888 shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of 888 to GBX 475 ($6.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 888 to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 354.38 ($4.63).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 188.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 406.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. 888’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.94%.

In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Company Profile (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

