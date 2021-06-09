890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA) Shares Down 0.5%

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.69. 922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc is a blank check company that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

