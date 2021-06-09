AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in AbbVie by 707.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $112.34 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The firm has a market cap of $198.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.53.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

