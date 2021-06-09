Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) Raises Dividend to GBX 9 Per Share

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AJIT opened at GBX 695 ($9.08) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a market capitalization of £91.50 million and a P/E ratio of 7.26. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 825 ($10.78). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 713.

About Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

