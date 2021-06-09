ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 13.90%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,876. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

