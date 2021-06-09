ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ABM Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

NYSE:ABM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,876. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 1.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 0.80%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.25.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

