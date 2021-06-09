ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.18. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-3.500 EPS.
Several analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.25.
NYSE ABM traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 497,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,904. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.53.
In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
