ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.18. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-3.500 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

NYSE ABM traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 497,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,904. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.53.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.