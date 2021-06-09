Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-4.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-4.500 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

