Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $35.74 Million Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $35,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Camtek by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 12.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camtek alerts:

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $39.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Camtek’s revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.